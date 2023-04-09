Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

OZK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bank OZK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.

OZK opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.37. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $31.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,184,000 after purchasing an additional 442,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,927,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,510,000 after buying an additional 230,108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,973,000 after buying an additional 225,744 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,178,000 after acquiring an additional 221,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after acquiring an additional 235,072 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

