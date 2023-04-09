Barclays Trims Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Target Price to $70.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JCI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.14.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.83.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

