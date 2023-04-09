Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0559 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Beldex has a total market cap of $224.77 million and $1.84 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,867.44 or 0.06573435 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00062045 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00020899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00039001 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017835 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

