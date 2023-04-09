Beldex (BDX) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Beldex has a market cap of $222.67 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0554 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,842.76 or 0.06589315 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00062321 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00021058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039201 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017648 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.