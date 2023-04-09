Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

