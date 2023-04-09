Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.