Beta Finance Hits Market Cap of $63.42 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $63.42 million and $23.47 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0936 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Beta Finance

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

