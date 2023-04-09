BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $349.23 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $28,121.48 or 0.99647354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $349.23 million and $423,105.96 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025166 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00029963 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018733 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 28,067.72178823 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $423,184.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

