Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Market Cap of $547.25 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $547.25 billion and $11.09 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28,293.70 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.36 or 0.00442869 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00126037 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00029835 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000591 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,341,843 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
