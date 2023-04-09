Bitcoin Diamond Hits Market Capitalization of $31.14 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $31.14 million and $68,474.67 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00074943 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00151055 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00039926 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00039520 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000196 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003550 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

