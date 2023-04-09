Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.69 million and $32.36 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00138487 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00055882 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00037145 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000991 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

