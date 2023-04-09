Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $35.66 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $687.01 million and approximately $30.20 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.66 or 0.00126356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,221.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.61 or 0.00441548 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

