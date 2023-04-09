BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $868.00 at Bank of America

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $750.85.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $656.40 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $685.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $680.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

