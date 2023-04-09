BMO Capital Markets Raises Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Price Target to C$21.00

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

LUGDF stock opened at C$12.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.74. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.88.

Lundin Gold Announces Dividend

Lundin Gold Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.