Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $247,111.20 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $247,111.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Boston Scientific Price Performance
NYSE BSX opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.05. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.