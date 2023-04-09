Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $247,111.20 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $247,111.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.05. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after buying an additional 1,708,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,605,000 after purchasing an additional 549,599 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,157,000 after purchasing an additional 793,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.