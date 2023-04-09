Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives $34.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Activity at BOX

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $179,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,660.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $179,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,660.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $98,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,299 shares of company stock worth $1,557,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOX

BOX Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,967,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,908,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,658,000 after acquiring an additional 169,761 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,221,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,277,000 after purchasing an additional 87,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,937,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101,231 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,524,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. BOX has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BOX will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.