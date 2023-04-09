CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0509 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.04.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

CAIXY opened at $1.30 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAIXY shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on CaixaBank from €4.45 ($4.84) to €4.35 ($4.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.