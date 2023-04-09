CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CSTR has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CapStar Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut CapStar Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.70.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.84.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Insider Transactions at CapStar Financial

In related news, Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $140,437.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,124.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $140,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,124.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $31,311.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,519.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About CapStar Financial

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.