Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) versus Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Financial Analysis

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) and Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Caterpillar and Gencor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caterpillar 11.28% 45.61% 9.00% Gencor Industries 3.09% 2.01% 1.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caterpillar and Gencor Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caterpillar $59.43 billion 1.82 $6.71 billion $12.65 16.54 Gencor Industries $103.48 million 2.05 -$370,000.00 $0.23 63.05

Risk & Volatility

Caterpillar has higher revenue and earnings than Gencor Industries. Caterpillar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gencor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Caterpillar has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gencor Industries has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Caterpillar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Gencor Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Caterpillar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Gencor Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Caterpillar and Gencor Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caterpillar 3 6 7 0 2.25 Gencor Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Caterpillar presently has a consensus price target of $238.35, indicating a potential upside of 13.95%. Given Caterpillar’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Caterpillar is more favorable than Gencor Industries.

Summary

Caterpillar beats Gencor Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other. The Construction Industries segment supports customers using machinery in infrastructure and building construction applications. The Resource Industries segment is responsible for supporting customers using machinery in mining and quarrying applications and it includes business strategy, product design, product management and development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales and product support. The Energy and Transportation segment supports customers in oil and gas, power generation, marine, rail, and industrial applications. The Financial Products segment offers a range of financing alternatives to customers and dealers for caterpillar machinery and engines, solar gas turbines, as well as other equipment and marine vessels. The All Other segment includes activities such as the business strategy, product management and development, and manufacturing of filters an

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers. The company was founded by Emanuel J. Elliott in 1968 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

