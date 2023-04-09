CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CDW makes up about 1.6% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CDW by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,034,000 after purchasing an additional 287,957 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $30,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of CDW by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,583,000 after acquiring an additional 188,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,873,000 after acquiring an additional 172,349 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $185.50 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.81.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. CDW’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Stories

