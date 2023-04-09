Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Bank of America

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.58.
Centerra Gold Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$9.35 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.18 and a 12-month high of C$13.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
