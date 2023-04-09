ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) PT Lowered to $40.00

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

ChampionX Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CHX opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.74. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChampionX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in ChampionX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ChampionX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ChampionX by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

