Chapin Davis Inc. Buys Shares of 6,716 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. United Therapeutics makes up about 1.1% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after buying an additional 163,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,061,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 40.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $2,091,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,980.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.95, for a total value of $1,553,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,425,003.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $2,091,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,980.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,700 shares of company stock worth $54,591,971 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR opened at $227.19 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.05.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Stories

