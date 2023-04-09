Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $567,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE OXY opened at $63.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.72.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

