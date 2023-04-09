Chapin Davis Inc. Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. PG&E accounts for 1.2% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCG. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 770.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 135.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.05.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PCG stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.13.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

