Chapin Davis Inc. Makes New $855,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

EMR opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

