Chapin Davis Inc. Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $282.00 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 68.69%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

