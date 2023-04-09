Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,362 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,362 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 81.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 52.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,252,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

LNG stock opened at $153.15 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.33.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

