Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,599 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000. McKesson makes up about 1.7% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $370.09 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

