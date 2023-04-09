Chapin Davis Inc. Takes $691,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after buying an additional 756,539 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 542,036 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,718,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 255.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,996 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 297,647 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $441,439.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,017.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,822 shares of company stock worth $39,843,670 over the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Williams Trading lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $137.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

