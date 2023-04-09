Chapin Davis Inc. Takes $772,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

