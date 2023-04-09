Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Check-Cap Price Performance

Shares of CHEK opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

Institutional Trading of Check-Cap

About Check-Cap

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) by 363.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Check-Cap worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

