Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of CHEK opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.
