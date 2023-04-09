Chiliz (CHZ) Price Up 9.2% This Week

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges. Chiliz has a market cap of $885.01 million and approximately $157.37 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,788,674,440 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

