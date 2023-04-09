Citigroup Cuts Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target to $36.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WY. Raymond James increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,128,000 after acquiring an additional 301,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,216,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,707,000 after acquiring an additional 147,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,663,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,706,000 after acquiring an additional 165,360 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $485,095,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

