Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,574 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 87,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.6 %

CFG stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $45.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.35.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

