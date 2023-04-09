Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has $6.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of CLNE opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $973.33 million, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,523.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,523.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,069 shares of company stock valued at $139,409 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $45,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

