CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.0 %

CNO opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.13.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.62%.

In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,090.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $82,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,090.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,239 shares of company stock worth $709,793. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

