Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives $141.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 1.4 %

About Colliers International Group

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $133.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average is $99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

