Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,267 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $907,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $207.10. The company had a trading volume of 468,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,120. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.