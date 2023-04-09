Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,171 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,574. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.36. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.72.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

