Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 0.6% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 219,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 303,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after buying an additional 193,984 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.33. 603,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

