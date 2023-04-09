Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 355 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,712,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

DEF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,751. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.14 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $269.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.25.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

