Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Comcast by 2,448.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,594 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

