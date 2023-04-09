Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.28.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA stock opened at $41.28 on Thursday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average is $66.28.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Comerica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

