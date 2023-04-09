Community Trust & Investment Co. Decreases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.2% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.56 and its 200 day moving average is $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $132.30.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

