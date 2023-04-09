Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $17.14 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 1.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $17,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,896,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 344,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,502,000 after acquiring an additional 110,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $312.47 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.46 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.25.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

