Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 3,120 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 2.0% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after buying an additional 335,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after acquiring an additional 203,232 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,781,000 after purchasing an additional 196,808 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,540,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $190.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

