Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 6,015 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 334,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned 0.09% of Equitable worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 80.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Equitable by 91.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQH. Barclays lowered their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Insider Activity

Equitable Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.