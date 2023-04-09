Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 8,707 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned 0.20% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $395,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEVI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 16.0 %

NYSE LEVI opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 7.79%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile



Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

