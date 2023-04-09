Comparing Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) & Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM)

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) and Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Duckhorn Portfolio and Drinks Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duckhorn Portfolio 0 1 6 0 2.86 Drinks Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.15%.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Duckhorn Portfolio has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drinks Americas has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and Drinks Americas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duckhorn Portfolio $372.51 million 4.68 $60.19 million $0.49 30.90 Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Duckhorn Portfolio has higher revenue and earnings than Drinks Americas.

Profitability

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and Drinks Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duckhorn Portfolio 14.61% 7.50% 5.15% Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Duckhorn Portfolio beats Drinks Americas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers. The company was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Saint Helena, California. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Mallard Holding Company, Llc.

About Drinks Americas

(Get Rating)

Drinks Americas Holdings Ltd. develops, produces markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded by J. Patrick Kenny in September 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.