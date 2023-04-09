Comparing Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) and Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS)

Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) and Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Advanced Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Perma-Pipe International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Advanced Technologies $500,000.00 15.03 -$1.37 million N/A N/A Perma-Pipe International $138.55 million 0.63 $6.06 million $0.69 15.71

Perma-Pipe International has higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Advanced Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Kronos Advanced Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Advanced Technologies N/A N/A N/A Perma-Pipe International 3.93% 10.54% 4.55%

Volatility & Risk

Kronos Advanced Technologies has a beta of -1.75, meaning that its stock price is 275% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perma-Pipe International has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perma-Pipe International beats Kronos Advanced Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation. The company was founded on October 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

